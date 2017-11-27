Protesters Congregate at Sen. Paul's Office Over GOP Tax Plan

Over a dozen people are protesting in-front of Senator Rand Paul's Bowling Green office today over his supposed support of the GOP tax plan.

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the bill, whose differences would then have to be reconciled with the House-passed GOP tax plan.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that starting in 2019, people who make less than $30,000 a year would receive a tax increase and in 2021, the same applies for those making less than $40,000 a year.



By 2027, people making less than $75,000 would also receive a tax increase according to the CBO, but those making any more than that would not receive an increase.

Here's what one protester, Virginia Meacher, has to say about why she's in front of the senators office this afternoon,

"I think it's terrible to give any tax cuts to the wealthy, Especially millionaires and billionaires," Meacher says, "At this time, our country is in so much debt and the deficit is huge and I thought Senator Rand Paul was against running such a large deficit and such a large debt. If he votes for this bill--republicans, democrats, everybody agrees--it's going to increase our debt by about 1.5 trillion dollars over the next ten years."

The CBO has confirmed the federal deficit would increase by 1.4 trillion over the next decade under the proposed bill.

WNKY will keep you updated as this bill progresses towards a vote in the Senate.