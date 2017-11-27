Brownsville Felon Shoots Through Vehicle, Reaches for Gun During Traffic Stop

A convicted felon from Brownsville is facing further felony charges after firing shots through a car window.

The victim was not harmed, but after police located the suspect, deputies say he tried to pull the same gun on them.

Deputies say Ronnie Corn, 54, is responsible for firing two shots through a vehicle on Friday in Sunfish.

The victim provided Corn's name and vehicle description to officials--helping them to quickly locate him.

After a traffic stop, the suspect gave his name but when asked for identification, officials say he reached for a gun between the seats of his vehicle.

He was quickly subdued and detained.

Corn is facing multiple felony charges including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond in the Hart County jail.