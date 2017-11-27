KY Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriends Two Year Old Daughter

A Louisville man is charged with killing his girlfriends two year old daughter.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Erin Smith-Spencer on Wednesday, November 22nd in connection with the death and he has since been charged with murder.

Media reports say an arrest citation states Smith-Spencer caused "severe physical injuries" while disciplining the child that Monday.

Police were called two days later when the young girl was unresponsive.

She died later that day.

Reports say the Jefferson County Coroners Office named the childs cause of death as stemming from multiple blunt force injuries.

Smith-Spencer is being held on a $250,000 bond.

His next court date set for December 4th.