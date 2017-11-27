Korean Auto Parts Maker Will Make U.S. Debut in Franklin - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A Korean auto parts maker is set to land its first ever United States plant on Simpson County soil--bringing over 70 jobs to the area.

South Korea based Taeyang Metal Industrial Company makes fasteners and steel products for the automotive industry.

The company announced they will be locating a 101,000 square foot facility in an industrial park near I-65 in Franklin and will invest nearly 15.6 million dollars towards the plant.

This will bring 76 full-time jobs to the area.

Construction is set to begin in December and be completed by September 2018.

