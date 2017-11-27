Scott Burchett - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Scott Burchett

Scott Burchett is a native of eastern Kentucky. A life-long weather buff, he enjoys tracking severe weather, even in his spare time. When he is not working at WNKY, he practices as a nurse practitioner and spends time with his four dogs. He is also a sports fan and enjoys cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Braves.

