Soky's Choice: Celebrations Around the World

Promoting diversity around the Holidays is something SKYCTC takes great pride in. Tuesday, November 28th, they are hosting an event that will take you on a holiday journey across the world.

Gary Beagle, the Diversity Committee Chair, started an event in 2015 called Celebrations Around the World, which strives to expose students to celebrations and holidays from different cultures.

Students will set up unique displays of diverse cultural celebrations and present their celebrations or holidays with food, trifold boards and even slideshows – anything to expose them to the various celebrations around the world.

Traditional things, like history and sociology that study culture, are expected, but some of these teachers are bringing it into their classroom in ways unexpected. Our developmental psychology teacher has her students do a celebration that has something to do with human development.

Gary says this is a way for all students to learn diverse cultural celebrations that are happening around the world and apply them in a way that involves their classroom studies. He says, “This year’s event happens on Tuesday the 28th, it goes from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon in the Conference room in Building F. And it’s just a time for the students to relax, something at the end of the school year when they’re stressed, and they can just go and enjoy and learn something.”