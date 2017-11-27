Indonesian Volcano Forces Evacuation - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Indonesian Volcano Forces Evacuation

Today Indonesian authorities raised the alert on a rumbling volcano on the Island of Bali to the highest level forcing villagers to leave their homes and move to an evacuation center.

Mount Agoong has been hurling clouds of white and dark gray ash about 980 ft. into the atmosphere since the weekend.

The exclusion zone around the crater was widened to six miles as ash has settled on villages and resorts around the volcano.

Forcing soldiers and police to distribute masks over the weekend.

The volcano's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.

Indonesia sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire" and has more than 120 active volcanoes.

