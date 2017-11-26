One Arrested After Shots Fired In Warren County

Early Sunday morning, the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Herman Avenue after a complaint of shots fired.

Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence after observing a male subject run from a vehicle back inside the house. Deputies told subjects to exit the home, but they refused to do. Deputies then had to force entry into the residence. When entering the home deputies made contact with Salen Zukanovic of Bowling Green.

Zukanovic was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental operations, menacing, disorderly conduct, and fleeing or evading police. He is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail with a $2,500 bond.

Police say the incident occurred during an altercation. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is still ongoing. Stay with WNKY as more details emerge.