Driver Arrested After Devastating Crash in Glasgow

One person arrested and another hospitalized in a single vehicle crash. It happened Saturday evening along West Main Street near the square in Glasgow.

Police say the vehicle hit a utility pole causing major structural damage and power outages. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, the driver was immediately placed under arrest.

The driver and passenger have non life threatening injuries.

The driver, Joshua Mangrum, has been arrested on suspected DUI, illegal drugs in the vehicle, and driving on a suspended license.

No other injuries were reported. Stay here for more updates on this developing story.

This story was generated from a WNKY viewer.

