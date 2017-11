What's six feet and 150 pounds and totally adorable one minute after birth?



The special Thanksgiving Day arrival of a newborn giraffe in Florida.



The, yet to be named, baby giraffe was born to Celina at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida. The theme park has not released details about the baby's sex yet.



Busch Gardens officials released three adorable photos on social media posting: "from our growing family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving."