Texas Thanksgiving Shooter Behind Bars

A suspect is in custody after the Thanksgiving Day shooting of a Texas state trooper in eastern Texas. 

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Dabrett Montreal Black of Lindale after they say he gunned down a state trooper during a traffic stop in Freestone County.

The Texas Highway Patrol identified the trooper as 41-year-old Damon Allen who leaves behind a wife and three children.

His body was escorted by a full police processional. Allen had been with the department since 2002.

Officials say they plan to file capital murder charges against Black.

