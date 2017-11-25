Kentucky Police Arrest Laurel County Couple on Drug Charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Police Arrest Laurel County Couple on Drug Charges

Kentucky deputies say they have arrested a couple after finding a four-year-old child playing on the floor near needles and drugs.
 
Deputies arrested 29-year-old Raymond Elam Jr and 35-year-old Stephanie Elam of Laurel County on Monday for several drug related charges. 
 
Deputies were called to the Elam household for a domestic dispute, and while the child played nearby, deputies say they found items with meth residue, needles, pills and a spoon covered with a white substance on the floor.
 
Social workers took the child. The couple was taken to the Laurel County Jail.

