Kentucky Police Arrest Laurel County Couple on Drug Charges

Kentucky deputies say they have arrested a couple after finding a four-year-old child playing on the floor near needles and drugs.



Deputies arrested 29-year-old Raymond Elam Jr and 35-year-old Stephanie Elam of Laurel County on Monday for several drug related charges.



Deputies were called to the Elam household for a domestic dispute, and while the child played nearby, deputies say they found items with meth residue, needles, pills and a spoon covered with a white substance on the floor.



Social workers took the child. The couple was taken to the Laurel County Jail.