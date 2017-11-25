Soky's Choice - Small Business Saturday

On November 27th, 2010, the credit card company American Express launched a campaign to help small businesses gain exposure, and to change the way consumers shop during the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday is a national phenomenon that continues to keep dollars in the local economy, while boosting local community’s jobs, wages and the well-being of the public.

Casey, Manager of Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave, believes that local shopping provides her community with the opportunity to grow. According to Casey, “I shop local because, no matter what, I know that my dollars are going into the pockets of my neighbors. I also know that their businesses were created by people who live in Bowling Green. It’s always something really cool when you walk into a small business.”

For small business owners, this is not just their business - it’s a personal extension of themselves. Small Business Saturday is a way of introducing themselves and their products to the community.

Bowling Green celebrates National Shop Small Business Saturday November 25th.