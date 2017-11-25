Black Friday Sales Expected to Be Big

For millions across the country, it's as much a part of the Thanksgiving holiday as a turkey dinner. We’re talking about Black Friday – the desert for shoppers looking for sweet deals.

There are bargains today on some big-ticket items, but the biggest gift of the holiday shopping season may be for retailers this year.

A wave of bargain hunters is flooding malls and stores across the country. The Black Friday frenzy is actually getting started on Thursday. Turkey and stuffing apparently are not enough for shoppers hungry for savings.

There are some big deals today. Top American retailers slashing their prices, 37% on average. Analysts say the best buys will be on electronics, such as appliances, and jewelry.

The National Retail Federation predicts shoppers will take advantage of the mark-downs by spending an average of $970 on gifts this holiday season. Total spending for November and December could climb to over $680-billion, which would make it the happiest holiday season, for retailers at least, in years.

These brick-and-mortar stores are expected to do well, but the biggest jump in sales -- more than 10% over last year -- is expected online.