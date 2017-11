The new owners of the US 60 Castle are taking reservations for the restaurant and hotel operating there and plans are in place for a 55-acre farm on-site.



A group of investors bought the property for $8.7 million in July.



Castlepost had been closed intermittently for renovations since it was purchased.



Since coming under new ownership, Castlepost has received accolades from other media publications.



Earlier this month, Architectural Digest named the castle the most beautiful hotel in Kentucky.