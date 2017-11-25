Barren County Police Arrest 5 in Meth Lab Bust - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Barren County Police Arrest 5 in Meth Lab Bust

Barren County Police came across an active meth lab while conducting an outstanding search warrant in a home.
 
Detectives removed the lab from the residence and found items and chemicals used to manufacture meth, as well as syringes, paraphernalia and suspected meth.
 
Glasgow residents 44-year-old Lonus Winchester, 38-year-old Christopher O’Brien, 45-year-old Stoney Winchester, 37-year-old Barbara Stilts, and 50-year-old Guyla Dethridge were arrested and charged with manufacturing meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
 
All were transported to the Barren County Jail.

