Barren County Police Arrest 5 in Meth Lab Bust

Barren County Police came across an active meth lab while conducting an outstanding search warrant in a home.



Detectives removed the lab from the residence and found items and chemicals used to manufacture meth, as well as syringes, paraphernalia and suspected meth.



Glasgow residents 44-year-old Lonus Winchester, 38-year-old Christopher O’Brien, 45-year-old Stoney Winchester, 37-year-old Barbara Stilts, and 50-year-old Guyla Dethridge were arrested and charged with manufacturing meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.



All were transported to the Barren County Jail.