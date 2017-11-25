Texas Trooper Killed After Traffic Violation Stop Turns Violent - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Texas Trooper Killed After Traffic Violation Stop Turns Violent

A Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Trooper died Thursday afternoon in Austin, Texas after a traffic violation stop turned violent..

Trooper Damon Allen stopped a car for a traffic violation. Preliminary information indicates Trooper Allen approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver. Allen returned to his patrol car and then the suspect fired multiple shots from a rifle at Allen. Allen died at the scene.

The suspect was arrested Thursday night and faces a capital murder charge.

Trooper Allen was 41 and has;been a Trooper since 2002. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

