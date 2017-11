Kentucky State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday at the AT&T store on Main Street in Hartford. The suspect is a Hispanic male with a mustache last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black pants, and a gray toboggan hat.

The suspect robbed the AT&T manager at knife point and then fled the store on foot. No one was injured.

Contact KSP Post 16 Henderson at 270-826-3312 with any information about this crime.