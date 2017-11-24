Healthy Selfies

If you're trying to lose weight and reach fitness goals, snapping a selfie could pay off.

Gina Licata is documenting her physical transformation for the world to see, snapping selfies, gym pictures, and posting before and after shots on Instagram as her followers cheer her on.

She's lost 80 pounds over the last year and a half - and she credits much of her success to that social media support group.

A recent study in the journal of interactive marketing finds virtual support communities are in fact helpful and that sharing successes and disappointments online can be a key part of reaching weight loss goals.

Gina has more than 14 thousand people keeping track of her progress, encouraging her to "keep going”, calling her ''incredible'' and wishing her "congratulations!"

Her weight loss secret? Just old fashioned diet and exercise.

And her digital followers consider her an inspiration.