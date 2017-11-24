Small Business Saturday - Because Local Matters

Because local matters, small business Saturday is tomorrow!

Small business Saturday began seven years ago as a way to encourage shoppers to not just look for deals at big box retailers and instead support those local businesses.

Now you could call it a national phenomenon.

American express, the company that kicked off small business Saturday in two-thousand-ten reports that around 112-million consumers reported shopping at locally owned businesses in 2016, a thirteen percent increase from the previous year.

Show off your local pride online tomorrow with a photo of your purchases and hashtag--because local matters!