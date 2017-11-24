Michael Flynn Cooperating with Investigation into Russian Interference

There are new indications that President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn may be cooperating with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

A lawyer for former National Security adviser Michael Flynn told President Trump’s legal team Wednesday that they can no longer be in communication.

The move may signal that the retired three-star general may now be cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Mr. Trump fired Flynn just three weeks after becoming president, as reports surfaced that Flynn misled the vice president about his contacts with Russia.

CBS news has learned President Trump’s legal team has been expecting either an Indictment of Michael Flynn or his son – or a plea deal involving both.

The president’s attorney, Jay Sekulow tells CBS news – if it is a plea that doesn’t necessarily mean it has anything to do with the president.

On Thanksgiving, President Trump avoided questions from the press as he and first lady Melania trump handed out turkey sandwiches at a coast guard station near his South Florida resort.

President Trump spent the morning talking on the phone with the President of Turkey before playing golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. He returns to Washington Sunday.

The president is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders next week. One pressing issue is funding the government by December 8th to avoid a potential shutdown. The president also says he wants tax reform finished before the end of the year.