Police has released the name of the Bowling Green who was found dead Thanksgiving morning.

Police were called to Old Morgantown road on Thursday morning when someone noticed an unresponsive man near what appeared to be his bicycle.

The Warren County coroner's office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 47 year old Louis Strazzi.

Police say there seems to be no evidence of assault.

His body will be sent to Louisville for an autopsy.