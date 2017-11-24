Officials Say KY Cop Agreed Not To Arrest Woman For Sex

A Hopkinsville police officer is arrested for allegedly agreeing to not arrest a woman if she would, in exchange, have sex with him.

State Police charged Officer Daniel Gray with two counts of first-degree official misconduct.

Gray has since resigned from the department.

A criminal complaint says Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation and instead took her to a hotel and had sex with her.

The woman told police she and gray had sex multiple times in exchange for him not arresting her.