Will You Shop Small Business Saturday? - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Will You Shop Small Business Saturday?

Posted: Updated:

Because local matters...Small Business Saturday is tomorrow! 

Small Business Saturday began seven years ago as a way to encourage shoppers to not just look for deals at big box retailers and instead support local businesses.

Now, you could call it a national phenomenon.

American Express, the company that kicked off Small Business Saturday in 2010, reports that around 112 million consumers reported shopping at locally owned businesses in 2016--a  thirteen percent increase from the previous year.

Show off your local pride online tomorrow with a photo of your purchases and #becauselocalmatters!

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.