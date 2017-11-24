Will You Shop Small Business Saturday?

Because local matters...Small Business Saturday is tomorrow!

Small Business Saturday began seven years ago as a way to encourage shoppers to not just look for deals at big box retailers and instead support local businesses.

Now, you could call it a national phenomenon.

American Express, the company that kicked off Small Business Saturday in 2010, reports that around 112 million consumers reported shopping at locally owned businesses in 2016--a thirteen percent increase from the previous year.

Show off your local pride online tomorrow with a photo of your purchases and #becauselocalmatters!