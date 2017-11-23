Online Campaign Raises More Than $90,000 For Homeless Man - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Online Campaign Raises More Than $90,000 For Homeless Man

An online campaign has raised more than $90,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist on the east coast.

The Gofundme.com campaign was started Nov. 10 by 27-year-old Kate McClure after she said she ran out of gas on I-95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some.

McClure says she didn't have any money to repay him at the time but she's returned to the roadway several times to give him cash, clothes and food.

