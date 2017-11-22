3rd Annual Turkey Fest Let's Everyone Celebrate Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy family and some hot food, but some are less fortunate. The Salvation Army wants to make sure everyone gets a chance to be a part of a Thanksgiving tradition.

The 3rd Annual Turkey Fest has yummy food, good company, and even giveaways.

The whole event was planned with one man in mind... Scooter Davis.

Scooter Davis just wanted to love on people and treat them like family. The Salvation Army says they are just doing what Davis would have wanted. The holidays can be a difficult time for some.