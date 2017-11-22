A Healthier Thanksgiving Holiday

The average American could take in more than 4500 calories and 200 grams of fat on Thanksgiving, but there are ways to have a healthier holiday.

Like many of us, Eileen Butler is looking forward to family, friends and food on Thanksgiving.

The turkey and all the trimmings can be loaded with calories and fat, but Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Lindsay Malone says there are ways to make the holiday healthier.

Make your favorite dishes more nutritious by using sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes or roasted vegetables instead of casseroles. In addition, use healthier fats like olive oil instead of whole cream and use spices for sugar.

Because it takes time for your stomach to tell the brain you’re full, eat slowly and chew your food well. This will leave you feeling satisfied, not stuffed.