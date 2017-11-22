Turkey Day Travel

Today is one of the busiest days of the year for domestic air travel. The TSA expects to screen more than 26 million people during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period.

According to AAA, consumers are paying around 23% less for flights this year. A round-trip flight is averaging around $157, the cheapest since 2013.

Nonetheless, travelers won't be so lucky if renting a car. 89% of Thanksgiving travelers will be driving, and the daily car rental price is up 34% from last year.

Drivers will also have to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014. A tank of gas is averaging $2.54 a gallon, up 37 cents from last November.

AAA says the worst time to drive is between 3 and 7:15 PM, while the best time to drive is Thanksgiving morning.

And a TSA tip: if you're flying with food, turkey is fine in your carry-on, but you’ll have to check that Thanksgiving gravy. They can’t go together, at least when it comes to traveling.

