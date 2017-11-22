Turkey Day Travel - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Turkey Day Travel

Today is one of the busiest days of the year for domestic air travel. The TSA expects to screen more than 26 million people during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period.

According to AAA, consumers are paying around 23% less for flights this year. A round-trip flight is averaging around $157, the cheapest since 2013. 

Nonetheless, travelers won't be so lucky if renting a car. 89% of Thanksgiving travelers will be driving, and the daily car rental price is up 34% from last year.

Drivers will also have to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014. A tank of gas is averaging $2.54 a gallon, up 37 cents from last November.

AAA says the worst time to drive is between 3 and 7:15 PM, while the best time to drive is Thanksgiving morning.

And a TSA tip: if you're flying with food, turkey is fine in your carry-on, but you’ll have to check that Thanksgiving gravy. They can’t go together, at least when it comes to traveling.  
 

