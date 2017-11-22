US Gymnastics Doctor Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges.



Nassar is charged with molesting seven girls, mostly under the guise of treatment at his Lansing, Michigan-area home and a campus clinic.



All but one of his accusers was a gymnast.



He faces similar charges in a neighboring county and lawsuits filed by more than 125 women and girls.



Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among Nassar's victims.



Sentencing is slated for January 12th, 2018.