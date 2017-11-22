WCPS Administrators Deliver Turkeys Ahead of Holiday

It's about that time...turkey time! And Warren County Public School officials are out and about making sure no one is without it this holiday.

Superintendent Rob Clayton spent part of his morning knocking on doors, delivering the holiday bird and other goodies to families in need.

This wasn't the first round though. The school district has delivered over 400 turkeys so far this season with the help of the Family Resource Center and Synergy Center.

A little over 100 were donated from the community and the rest purchased through the Synergy Center and school employees.

One of the main events that makes this fundraising possible is the Hunger Run in September.

WNKY is a proud media sponsor of the event.