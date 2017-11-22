Throwback Thursday: Jonesville

This week we’re on the corner of University Blvd. and Avenue of Champions at WKU. Did you know Bowling Green’s first African American community once thrived right here? In 1867, Jonesville was established.

Charles L. Jones was an emancipated slave who settled into his new home just outside bowling green two years after the Civil War ended. He established the community of Jonesville, which grew to include several hundred residents, an elementary school, businesses and two churches.

The middle class neighborhood once stretched from Dogwood Way to the railroad tracks. By the 1950s over 70 families lived here. But in 1964, the Urban Renewal Commission condemned the homes and sold them to WKU.

Many Jonesville residents were displaced to the Shake Rag District in downtown Bowling Green near State Street Church. By the late 1960s, WKU had expanded campus building Diddle Arena and the football stadium on the land where Jonesville homes once stood.