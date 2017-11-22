SOKY Prepares for Holiday Shopping Surge - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

SOKY Prepares for Holiday Shopping Surge

Were just a one day away until Thanksgiving, and for all those trying to get a jump start on the holiday deals..retailers are starting to prepare for the Black Friday rush.

Best Buy, one of the biggest electronic retailers of the season, already has their railing lined up in front of the store front for campers and day-of lines.

"Organized chaos" is how you could describe it.

While multiple stores are taking a stand on staying open on Black Friday and Thanksgiving, Best Buy is one retailer staying open for select hours on both days.

Will you be out shopping the discounts this weekend?

