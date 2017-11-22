BG Man Arrested on Suspected Child Exploitation - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

BG Man Arrested on Suspected Child Exploitation



Kentucky State Police arrest a Bowling Green man on suspicions of child exploitation.

The state police Electric Crime Branch is to thank for locating Christopher "Brandon" Petty, 32, of Bowling Green.

Officials say Petty is a suspected sex offender who possibly targeted minors online.

KSP arrested the 32 year old Monday on one charge of prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor-- a class D felony carrying up to five years in prison.

Equipment used to carry out the alleged crimes were seized by authorities and are currently under investigation.

Petty is in the Warren County Detention Center.

