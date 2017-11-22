Police Asking for Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

A Bowling Green armed robbery suspect is on the loose and police are asking for your help identifying him.

It happened at the Marathon on Nashville Rd near Emmett Ave. around 6 a.m. November 5th.

In the surveillance video, you can see the robber pointing a pistol towards the clerk behind the counter and demanding money.

The clerk refuses--prompting the suspect to fire a shot in his direction and then grab the entire cash register from behind the counter.

Before he flees the scene with the register in hand, he also demands cigarettes.

Police describe him as a white male, with facial hair. He was wearing a flannel jacket at the time of the robbery.

If you know the identity of this man, crime stoppers will pay you cash for your information.

Text SCKY along with your tip to 274637.

For the surveillance video, visit http://www.wnky.com/clip/13924910/police-search-for-bowling-green-armed-robbery-suspect