KSP Food Drive Begins November 22nd

The Kentucky State Police will begin accepting donations for their eighth annual “Cram The Cruiser” holiday food drive on Wednesday. Designed to provide non-perishable food items for families in need throughout the Commonwealth, the campaign will continue through December 11th.

“Food is one of the most basic human needs,” says KSP spokesperson Lt. Michael Webb. “Unfortunately, hunger is present throughout all areas of the state. Through this program, we can all help make the season brighter for our neighbors in need.”

Collection sites for donations have been established at all of KSP’s 16 posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement region offices throughout the state as well as the agency’s headquarters in Frankfort. Visit the KSP website at kentuckystatepolice.org for a listing of the locations.