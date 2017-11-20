“The Suspension of Greek Life is The Talk Among Many Universities”

With the “suspected” alcohol hazing related death of a Phi Kappa Psi pledge at Texas State University, the university has joined a growing list of colleges that have suspended all Greek Life activities.

Florida State, Texas State, and most recently Ohio State University have suspended all Greek Life activities since the “suspected” hazing related deaths of fraternity pledges. Andrew Rash WKU Greek Life Coordinator says these types of risk management incidents can happen anywhere, but we would rather take the precautions so that it doesn’t happen here. Rash Says “We at WKU take great pride in, the level of education we provide our students. WKU has does have a zero tolerance for hazing, and that’s anything that’s mental, physical, anything destructive or embarrassing, anything along those lines by nature.”

According to NBC News, 75% of people say that something needs to be done about hazing at fraternities and sororities. “I think the biggest part we can do is educate and start absolute when they are new members, all the way through when they are chapter leaders and even advisers.” said Rash. Rash believes making positive relationships with all chapters is the key to preventing something like this happening on a much smaller scaled campus like WKU. “We just have a positive relationship with them, they will be educated. They can take in, hear things that are going on in the landscape of higher education, and here are things that we need to do to make proactive changes.”

As the list of Greek Life suspensions on college campuses continues to grow, Rash believes WKU is taking the correct precautions and will continue advise and educate their Greek life members on the negative effects of hazing.