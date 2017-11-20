Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks another milestone today, as she celebrates her 70th wedding anniversary with Prince Philip. It's the longest royal marriage in British history.

91-year-old Queen Elizabeth and the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh were all smiles as they posed in front of a platinum backdrop fitting for their 70th anniversary. They're celebrating with a small family party but no public events.

Back in 1947, Princess Elizabeth married her Prince Charming, Naval Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, in a lavish wedding that offered a reprieve from the hardships of a war-weary Britain.

Just five years later, it was Philip who broke the news to Elizabeth that her father, King George, had died.

Through weddings and wars, beginnings and endings, their marriage has survived and thrived.

She's the world's longest-serving monarch, and Philip has been her closest confidante and adviser. At Westminster Abbey, where the couple married 70 years ago, bells rang throughout the day in their honor.