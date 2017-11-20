Large Structure Fire in St Louis, MO Keeps Fire Dept Busy - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Large Structure Fire in St Louis, MO Keeps Fire Dept Busy

Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in East St Louis, Illinois Monday morning. 

The structure, reportedly a vacant commercial structure, has been totally engulfed in flames with an entire wall collapsing.  Power lines are also on fire. A second structure next to it, which appears to be a residence, is also burning.

On the other side of the fire is a gas station.

East St Louis Fire Department is trying to bring the flames and smoke under control. No word on what sparked the fire, or if there have been any injuries.

