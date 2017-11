The Georgia Dome in Atlanta, one of the nation's largest domed stadiums, was imploded on Monday morning.

The Associated Press reports nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were on hand for the blast.

The dome opened in 1992, and has been replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

The Georgia Dome has been the site of two Super Bowls, the 1996 Olympic basketball, three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments, and countless concerts.