White House Turkeys Feather Their Nest at Posh DC Hotel

Two very lucky turkeys spent the night in a luxurious Washington, D.C. hotel Sunday night.

The two turkeys, who are expected to make an appearance at the White House later this week, spent the night at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington.

The pair of gobblers will be pardoned by President Trump in the annual tradition that goes back decades.

They looked very comfortable each in their own well-made beds.

The two birds came from Ohio, and are nicknamed Virgil and Homer, but the First Family will give them their official names at the pardoning ceremony.