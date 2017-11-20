Monday Motivator: OS Forensics

Millstone Labs is a local company that provides mobile labs to law enforcement agencies so that officers are able to examine forensics on the scene instead of turning it over to a lab which may have backlogs for weeks, months, or even years.

Due to the high demand for these labs, Millstone has partnered with a company to provide digital examination training to these officers which is traditionally not provided due to cost restraints.

Passmark Software created "OS Forensics" so that officers across the nation could train on how to examine their own digital evidence on the scene.

Jeff Shackleford of Passmark and Mike Lemon, the CEO of Millstone Labs, are now partnering. Passmark traditionally has only provided their training online until now.

Mike says, “The small departments don't have traditionally to do their own forensics; they send stuff off to a state police lab, a federal lab, or a small department lab, and then they're waiting weeks, months, years to get this evidence back."

The very first in-class training is being held right here in Bowling Green.

Without classes like these, Mike, says, law enforcement must, quote, “tell parents of children who have been exploited that there's nothing they can do and to go call the state police because they don't have the training or equipment to do these type [sic] of forensics.”

This isn't because they don't care; it's due to a lack of funding. Thankfully. OS Forensics and Millstone Labs is providing law enforcement agencies these tools at an affordable price.

This will change how quickly our officers are able to put criminals behind bars.