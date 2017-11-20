Strong Showing Still Expected for Black Friday

For all the talk about the death of Black Friday, there's no doubt the day after Thanksgiving is still the official start of the holiday shopping season. Nevertheless, it is surprising who's going to be making more purchases this year.

Generation Z and Millennials are poised to rule at the register this holiday season.

A survey by the National Retail Federation found nearly half of all 18 to 34-year-olds are planning to spend more on holiday gifts this year - maybe enough to help save Black Friday.

Those changes are due to retailers treating Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, as month-long (not just one-day) events by offering deals to all ages.

However, these deals are not necessarily on all purchases. Some things are best bought after the holidays.

This Friday, though, remains the best day to buy electronics like TVs.

While the National Retail Federation's survey had even better news for charities, over a third of all consumers plan to give to charities in addition to giving each other.