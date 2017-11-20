Medical Helicopter Crashes in Rural Arkansas - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Medical Helicopter Crashes in Rural Arkansas

Posted:

Three people are dead after a medical helicopter crash in rural Arkansas.

The crash happened just after 8:00 PM Sunday night Central Time. Dispatchers received the call after a resident saw the helicopter go down near a reservoir in Dewitt, Arkansas. 

Officials say the crash site was difficult to access. Emergency crews got on scene to find the remains of three crew members and the helicopter engulfed in flames. 

No patients were on board the EMS service aircraft. 

Investigators from the NTSB and FAA will open an inquiry into the crash.

