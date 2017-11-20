Jury is Still Out on Alabama Judge Roy Moore's Senate Candidacy - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Jury is Still Out on Alabama Judge Roy Moore's Senate Candidacy Race

Posted: Updated:

Alabama's Senate election is just over three weeks away and there are mixed messages about whether Roy Moore should serve if he's elected.

Roy Moore’s first accuser, Leigh Corfman, says Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 years old.

As Alabama’s Republican Senate nominee continues to deny sexual misconduct allegations, President Trump is taking a wait and see approach.

While many on Capitol Hill say they believe Moore’s nine accusers, not everyone here thinks he should be forced to step aside.

Washington’s divided, and so are the people of Alabama. Moore is down eight points in the latest Fox News poll with nearly one in ten undecided.

That poll shows Alabama voters evenly split on whether they believe the allegations, with a large number – one in four – not sure.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.