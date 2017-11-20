Jury is Still Out on Alabama Judge Roy Moore's Senate Candidacy Race

Alabama's Senate election is just over three weeks away and there are mixed messages about whether Roy Moore should serve if he's elected.

Roy Moore’s first accuser, Leigh Corfman, says Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 years old.

As Alabama’s Republican Senate nominee continues to deny sexual misconduct allegations, President Trump is taking a wait and see approach.

While many on Capitol Hill say they believe Moore’s nine accusers, not everyone here thinks he should be forced to step aside.

Washington’s divided, and so are the people of Alabama. Moore is down eight points in the latest Fox News poll with nearly one in ten undecided.

That poll shows Alabama voters evenly split on whether they believe the allegations, with a large number – one in four – not sure.