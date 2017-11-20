Cult Leader Charles Manson Dead at 83

Infamous cult leader Charles Manson has died.

Manson, pictured here in his most recent mugshot from August of this year, died just after 8:00 PM local time at a hospital in California.

In 1969, the sinister hippie cult leader dispatched his followers to commit a series of murders that shocked the country.

Among their victims was the actress Sharon Tate. Manson was sentenced to death in 1970 for directing the brutal murders of Tate and six other people.

However, he was spared two years later and was sentenced to life behind bars when California did away with the death penalty.

For many Americans, Manson became the living embodiment of evil, and he was once dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine "The Most Dangerous Man Alive."

Manson had been in poor health for some time and was undergoing treatment at a Kern County hospital. He was 83 years old.