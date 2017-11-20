Two Nashville Women Arrested After High-Speed Multi-County Pursuit

Two Nashville women have been arrested after a multiple county pursuit.

Kentucky State Police have confirmed that two suspects were involved in a police pursuit that ended in a car crash on the William H. Natcher Parkway late Sunday afternoon.

The suspects were driving at speeds reaching 100 miles-per-hour when the police tried to stop the vehicle. The suspects then sped up to 130 mph while driving through Daviess, Ohio, and Butler counties.

The driver of the Impala eventually attempted to swerve around a semi-truck, causing the car to flip.

The suspects from the vehicle have been identified as two females from Nashville. Officials are not releasing their names at this time.