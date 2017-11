Three Bowling Green girls are missing.

Be on the lookout for Destiny Harris, last seen wearing a green sweat shirt and gray sweats.

Whitney Smith, last seen wearing an American Eagle blue sweatshirt and gray sweats.

And Stacy Brown, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.

These girls are missing from the Porter Pike area. If you see them, call the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244 or 911 immediately.