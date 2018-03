Shi'ann Jones will be hitting the stage live on “The Voice” tonight and tomorrow!

As you may know, Bowling Green's very own Shi'ann Jones has made it to the top 12! At age fifteen, she is currently the youngest performer on this season with a powerhouse of a voice.

The top 12 artists will perform live for America’s vote. Tune in tonight and place your votes, and support Bowling Green's star Shi' ann Jones - only on WNKY NBC 40!