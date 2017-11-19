High School Football Game Feud Goes Beyond the Field - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

High School Football Game Feud Goes Beyond the Field

The South Warren Spartans trashed Bowling Green High School's locker room and the videos are going viral on social media. It happened after a high school football game turned ugly Friday night. South Warren and Bowling Green faced off in the Region 1 Championship game at Bowling Green High. South Warren High won the game. An anonymous viewer reached out to WNKY News' Reporter Cecilia Herrell and says the feud goes both ways. She also sent exclusive alleged text message conversations between staff members at the two schools and videos of Bowling Green High Students bashing South Warren High. See the full story on Soky Sunrise Monday at 6am. 

