Teen Dies Following Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE 5:19 pm : Brian Calvert, 18, has died at Skyline Medical Center from the injuries sustained during the shooting.

UPDATE 10:30 am : Warren County Sheriff Deputy Wes Jenkins and Woodburn Police Officer Tim Summer were involved in the vehicle pursuit that ended in gunfire. The operator of the pursuit vehicle, Brian Calvert, 18, of Scottsville sustained a gunshot wound after being shot at by Jenkins and Summer. He was transported from the scene to the Medical Center Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he is in critical condition.

One man is in the hospital after being shot at by police.

Just past 3 a.m. Saturday morning, reports of a person being shot in the head came over the police scanner.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Woodburn Police made a traffic stop at 2:51 a.m. on Nashville Rd and requested back-up units with emergency response.

Once back-up arrived, the vehicle fled the scene and continued to Simpson County, during which police say he tried to run over of the deputies.

The vehicle eventually turned around and led the pursuit back into Warren County.

Police say a passenger then made his way out of the vehicle, at which point they observed the driver pointing something at them--possibly a gun.

Shots were then fired at the driver by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Woodburn Police.

The driver of the vehicle was transported for medical treatment and Kentucky State Police say at this time, he is alive.

KSP did not confirm or deny the scanner report that the driver was shot in the head, but said they are investigating the incident and will have more answers later today.

It is also not known at this time if the driver was in possession of a gun.

WNKY will keep you updated as more information comes forward.